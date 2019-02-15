Thomas J. Allen Jr. 57, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018 with his family by his side. He was a former resident of Ridgway.

Thomas was born September 28, 1961, to the late Thomas J. Allen Sr. and Mary Alice (Hoskavich) Allen. On April 20, 1985, he married Mary Ann Pazinski in Johnsonburg, Pennsylvania.

Thomas is survived by his two children, Caitlyn (Alex) Voss of Fort Worth, Texas; and Shawn (Colleen) Allen of Plymouth, Michigan; one grandson, Aidan Thomas Voss. He is also survived by siblings Steven (Susan) Allen, Denise Allen, and Jennifer Allen and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by Thomas J. Allen Sr.

He was employed at BASF as a Transportation Manager in Jackson, Michigan. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandson, gardening, coin collecting and golfing.

A Funeral Mass has already taken place in Saline, Michigan. Memorial contributions may be made to .

