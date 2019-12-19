|
|
Thomas J. Kozik of Carter Lake Drive, College Station, Texas, died on December 14, 2019, at CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital in Bryan, Texas. A memorial reception will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, 3001 South College Avenue, Bryan, Texas. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers, Bryan-College Station.
Dr. Kozik was born on April 9, 1930, of Polish parents, Peter and Katherine Kozik. He was raised and received his elementary and secondary school education in Jersey City, New Jersey. His desire was to be an engineer, and he accordingly attended and graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in aeronautical engineering in 1952. He subsequently took a position with Curtiss Wright Propeller Division in Caldwell, New Jersey as a structural engineer and remained with the company until 1954, when he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served with the Aviation and Meteorological Division of the Signal Corps at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. After completing his service obligation, he applied and was accepting for graduate study in the Applied Mechanics Department of the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, where he earned a Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in 1958 and 1962, respectively. It was there that he met and, in 1958, married Freda Fay Larson, a doctoral student in history. They remained together until her death in December of 2007.
Dr. Kozik accepted a faculty position in the Mechanical Engineering Department of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas in 1963 and remained with that department until his retirement in May of 1999. During his tenure he taught undergraduate and graduate courses in mechanics, published research papers in plate and shell theory, composite materials, and offshore mechanics, and chaired 22 doctoral students.
Professionally, Dr. Kozik was very involved with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). He chaired the society's Petroleum Division, was a member of its Energy Resource Board, and was Associate Editor of the Journal of Pressure Vessels and Piping and the Journal of Energy Resources Technology. He was also a member of the Society for Design and Process Science (SDPS), American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), Society for Engineering Education, and the New York Academy of Science.
Dr. Kozik's academic and professional honors and recognition included Fellow status in ASME, AAAS, and SDPS; recipient of the Texas A&M University Distinguished Teaching Award, the Crawford Award for Contributions to the College of Engineering, and the Charles Plum Award for distinguished service to the Texas A&M student body; creation of the Hervey-Kozik Fellowship for graduate study in mechanical engineering; recipient of the ASME Dedicated Service, Petroleum Divisions Oil Drop, O.A. Lewis and Ralph James Awards; and being the honoree of the Integrated Design and Process Technology Conference held in Berlin, Germany.
Freda and Tom loved sharing a love of learning, theater, books, dining, playing bridge, and being in the company of others. Tom was a history buff and could talk on any subject and loved to do so. He was generous, loved teaching, and had a real zest for life. As an only child, Tom happily adopted Freda's family as his own. He touched so many lives and leaves a legacy of knowledge, encouragement, and wisdom to all who knew him.
Survivors include numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. At Dr. Kozik's request, his ashes will be interred with those of his wife in Olean, New York.
Published in Ridgway Record on Dec. 20, 2019