

Thomas Justin Dickinson was born on August 15, 1948 and passed away peacefully in his home. A graduate of Ridgway Area High School and the Pennsylvania State University, Tom resided in Ridgway, where he raised his family and worked as a self-employed logger. In retirement, he became an avid golfer. Tom loved reading, playing the mandolin, fiddle festivals, road trips, and his garden. He was greatly loved and will be greatly missed by his daughters and their families, Elizabeth Dickinson and David DeVallance of Koper, Slovenia, Maggie Dickinson, James Case, and Diego and Emmanuel Dickinson Case Leal of Beacon, New York, and Abby and Anthony Woods of New Orleans, Louisiana. He will also be dearly missed by his siblings, Joseph and Judy Dickinson of Geneva, New York, Sarah and John Pontzer of Pittsburgh, James Dickinson of Bradford, and Charles Dickinson of Laporte, Colorado, as well as by his nieces and nephews, Josephine, Jessica, Hannah and Rob, Esther and Greg, Thomas, Alexa and Amy, Jonah and Alister. He was previously married to Karen (Faulk) Russo of State College and Susan (Aiello) Luchs of Treasure Lake, who also survive. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Robert and Josephine Dickinson. A memorial service and celebration of Tom's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Ridgway Public Library.

