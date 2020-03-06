|
|
Thomas L. Arthurs, age 80, of DuBois, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh.
Born on December 31, 1939, in Ridgway, he was the son of the late Charles and Artie (Kroh) Arthurs.
On June 26, 1966, he married Josephine (Rozyle) Arthurs. She preceded him in death on March 10, 2012.
Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War.
He retired after 33 years as a machine operator for Owens Brockway Glass Company.
He enjoyed camping and being with his grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his children, Matthew Arthurs of Stewart, FL, Joseph Arthurs & his wife, Patricia, of Ridgway, Melody Regec of DuBois, Christy Powell of DuBois, Tina Stine & her husband, Tim, of Houtzdale, Butch Arthurs & his wife, Kim, of Osceola Mills, and Ron Arthurs & his wife, Jean, of Williamson, NY; 11 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. from the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Mar. 7, 2020