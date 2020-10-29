1/1
Tia R Simchick Kephart
Tia R. Simchick Kephart, 36 of 601 Fourth Avenue, Altoona and formerly of Johnsonburg, died unexpectedly late Sunday evening, October 25, 2020. at her residence.
She was born in Williamsport, the daughter of Alan Simchick and Susan Hanner Simchick.
Tia had lived in Altoona for the past three years and had lived most of her life in Johnsonburg. She was a 2003 graduate of Johnsonburg Area High School.
She was an avid nature lover and loved to be outdoors, especially fishing with her son, Mitchell. She loved dancing and singing, doing crafts and writing poetry.
She was currently employed by Boyer Candy Co. of Altoona and had previously worked for Martin's Grocery Stores.
Tia is survived by her father, Alan Simchick, and his wife, Margeret "Maggie," of Johnsonburg; and her mother, Susan Hanner Simchick, of Williamsport; two sons, Mitchell Kephart and Jaxson Pretak, both of Johnsonburg; and a sister, Alaina Simchick, of Johnsonburg. Numerous aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
She is predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Ann Simchick; maternal grandmother, Joyce Hanner; a cousin, Kyle Hall; and an aunt, Susie Simchick.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Tia R. Kephart to be celebrated at Holy Rosary Church, Johnsonburg on Friday October 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Fr. David Wilson, Pastor as celebrant.
Visitation will be private.
Interment will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Johnsonburg.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, Pa
Share your condolences at www.ferraginefuneralhome.com

Published in Ridgway Record from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church,
Funeral services provided by
Ferragine Funeral Home - Johnsonburg
401 Chestnut Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2797
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
October 29, 2020
Our hearts go out to family and friends , Tia will be so missed and remembered with her beautiful smile and great personality. May god give comfort in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Hanner
Family
October 29, 2020
Our prayers and thoughts are with all of you. Tia was beautiful young woman. Found memories of her as a child.
Paulette Geyer
Friend
October 29, 2020
Tia will always hold a special place in my heart - I will always remember her as being one of my girls (from Cheerleading at JAHS). God bless your family during this difficult time!
Joyce Maletto
October 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rene Seduski
Friend
October 29, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
