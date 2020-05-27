Timothy R. "Mushroom" Parson
1962 - 2020
Timothy R. "Mushroom" Parson, 58, of East Avenue, Johnsonburg, PA, died unexpectedly, May 25, 2020 at Penn Highlands-DuBois. 
A son of Patricia (Fox) Parson of St. Marys and the late Robert Parson, he was born January 26, 1962 in Meadville.
Along with his mother, Tim is survived by: his partner of 38 years, Tina Herzing of Johnsonburg; three children, Mike (Maria Spinda) Beimel of St. Marys, Timmy (Shawna) Parson of St. Marys and Ashley (Doug Urmann) Parson of Johnsonburg; five grandchildren, Olivia and Irvin Beimel, Kayden, Ryker and Kinsley Parson; two brothers, Dean (Erin) Parson of Florida and Dan (Sally) Parson of Franklin; and a sister, Sandy (Jim Greenthaner) Parson of St. Marys.
A Johnsonburg resident for the past 30 years, Tim worked as a truck driver all his life and most recently with J. M. DeLullo. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, XM Radio "Hair Nation", playing the air-guitar, and mostly enjoyed time with family and friends, and especially his grandchildren.
There will be no visitation.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ubel Funeral Home of Johnsonburg has been entrusted with final arrangements.

Published in Ridgway Record from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ubel Funeral Home
111 Bridge Street
Johnsonburg, PA 15845
(814) 965-2591
