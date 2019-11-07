|
|
Twila B. Best, 85, of W. Main St., died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in her home, with her family by her side.
Born October 5, 1934, in Bradford, a daughter of Clarence D. and Hazel I. Burdick Church. On June 16, 1951, she married Orlan G. Best, who died Mar. 17, 2015. They were married 63 years.
She attended the former Cyclone Community Church, and presently the Alliance Awakening Church of Ridgway. She played music for many local organizations and situations. She loved baseball, crossword and picture puzzles.
Surviving are three sons, Kale L. (Gloria) Best and Duane O. Best both of Ridgway, and Wade M. (Heather) Best of St. Marys; two daughters, T. Lynne (Richard) Feile of Turtlepoint, and Bonnie B. (Bob) Wehler of Kersey; 10 grandchildren, David (Amanda) Best, Shelby Best, McKenzie & Sebastin Raybuck, Kerry (Bill) Springle, Shawn (Michele) Feile, Robbie, Russ (Traci), Mike (Becky) and Dan Wehler; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Glenn Church of Smethport, Ronald Church of Niagara Falls, New York, and Roy (Dottie) Church of Chaffee, New York; a sister, Mary Lou Hoffman of Port Allegany; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Orlan, and a grandson, Scott Feile.
Friends will be received from 10 – 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in the Hilltop Baptist Church, Gifford, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Max Simms, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in McKean Memorial Park, Lewis Run.
Memorials can be made to a .
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.
Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ridgway Record on Nov. 8, 2019