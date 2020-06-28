Virginia M. "Ginger" Stark
1938 - 2020
Virginia M. (Ginger) Stark, age 81, formerly of 6129 Grant Rd., Ridgway, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Elk Haven Nursing Home.
She was born June 29, 1938, in Johnsonburg, daughter of the late Samuel and Emma (Schenk) Boults. She married Larry M. Stark, Sr. on July 21, 1956, he preceded her in death. She resided in Ridgway most of her life and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Ginger enjoyed her grandchildren and doing crafts.
She was a graduate of Johnsonburg High School. She had been employed by Stark's Dairy Farm for many years.
She is survived by the following children: Debbie L. (Randy) Baloga of Ridgway, Larry M. (Heidi) Stark, Jr. of Ridgway, Steven J. (Missy) Stark of Ridgway, and Kathy J. (Michael) Feldbauer of Ridgway; 12 grandchildren: Brian, Jody, Michael, Teddi, Kelsey, Perri, Mason, Mitchell, Tyler, Dustin, Stevie, and Nicole; 10 great-grandchildren: Kira, Austin, Tesia, Jaylin, Carson, Maddi, Connor, Logan, Colton, and Levi; 2 great-great-grandchildren: Xavier and Lilly; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 1 brother Francis Schenk, and 3 sisters Louise Fiscus, Mae Boults, and Dorothy Himes.
A Memorial Service for Virginia M. Stark will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no visitation. Memorials, if desired, can be made to Elk Haven Nursing Home Activities Dept., 785 Johnsonburg Rd., St. Marys, PA 15857, or to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1159 Shelvey Summit Rd., Ridgway, PA 15853. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home.

Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
