William A. Hillebrand, 94, of Boone Mountain Road, Kersey, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Pinecrest Manor following a brief illness.
He was born on July 28, 1925, in the Bear Creek Area in Ridgway Township, a son of the late Peter and Mary Zoschg Hillebrand.
On November 9, 1947 in St. Marys Church, he married Sophie Jameson Hillebrand, who preceded him in death on August 28, 1988.
A lifelong resident of the area and a graduate of Central High School, Mr. Hillebrand was also an Army combat veteran of WWII, having served in the European Theater. He retired from Clarion Sintered Metals after more than 29 years of service.
He was a member of St. Boniface Church, as well as the Fox Township Firemen's Club and the Fox Township Senior Center, where he will be fondly remembered for the baked goods he would deliver regularly.
He was Exalted Ruler of BPOE Elks 872 in Ridgway, having served two terms. He was also Post Commander of the Ridgway Legion Post 208 and a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. Years ago, he was also active with the Babe Ruth baseball league in Ridgway. Affectionately known as Uncle Bill or Willie, he was a friend to all who loved cooking.
He is survived by 35 nieces and nephews, as well as by many friends.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by six brothers; Peter, Rudolph, Louis, Joseph, Otto, and Tony Hillebrand, and by two sisters; Marie Hillebrand and Ida Sorg.
A Mass of Christian Burial for William A. Hillebrand will be celebrated on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Boniface Church, 355 Main Street, Kersey, PA 15846 with Rev. Ross Miceli, Pastor, officiating.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Fox Township Burial Detail.
Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends and family will be received at the St. Boniface Church on Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Church or to the Fox Township Senior Center.
Lynch-Green Funeral Home, 151 N. Michael St., St. Marys, is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made to the family at www.lynchgreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Ridgway Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.