William J. (Bill) Geist, 71, of Jersey Shore, formerly of Ridgway, died December, 28, 2019, at UPMC Susquehanna Hospital after battling an unexpected illness.
Born in Ridgway he was the son of the late Robert and Sophia Leone Geist, but he called Glenn Soule "Dad" for most of his life. He was the loving husband of the late Eileen Yankovich Geist for 45 years.
Bill lived and worked in the Ridgway area most of his life working a mechanical engineer at Stackpole much of that time. Upon his relocation to Jersey Shore he worked for Truck-Lite. He was an avid Steelers fan and enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his younger years. He loved anything history, especially WWII and the Vietnam War. He had a passion for muscle and classic cars since his teen years and recently enjoyed sunny day drives in his Camaro. He was an avid cleaner and loved a good steak, Tootsie Roll Pops and had an infectious laugh when he was cracking himself up.
He is survived by his three daughters, Lisa (Kevin) Geist Whitcomb of Shrewsbury, Massachusettes, Susie (Matthew) Geist Krause, and Karen (Dana) Geist Gehman both of Collegeville; five grandchildren, Megan and Sarah Whitcomb, Cady Krause, and Abby and Jakob Gehman; one brother David Geist of Oregon; and one sister-in-law, Carol Yankovich of Ridgway.
He also leaves behind his loving companion Sue Carson of Jersey Shore.
He is already missed by his family and will be forever remembered in their hearts.
A service of remembrance will be held Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr. Funeral Home, 320 Main St. Mill Hall, PA
Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dean K. Wetzler, Jr Funeral Home, 320 Main St., Mill Hall, PA 17751
Online condolences may be offered at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.org.
Published in Ridgway Record on Jan. 2, 2020