William "Lee" Johnson of Yakima, WA, and formerly of Vineland, NJ, died June 21, 2019.

He was a longtime resident of Ridgway.

Lee was born in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, on April 6, 1931, to the late Roy and Mary Johnson.

He served in the Korean War in the Air Force where he earned the rank of Master Sergeant. After his discharge he graduated from the Clarion State University in Clarion, PA with a degree in Physics.

After graduation he pursued a postgraduate degree in Physics with work at the University of Tennessee in Oakridge, TN and also at the University of Vermont in Burlington, VT.

He taught at a few different schools in New Jersey, but most of these years were at the Clearview HS in Mullica Hill, NJ until his retirement.

He also flew for the Air Force Reserve and with Southern Air as a Loadmaster traveling throughout the world on many missions.

He was an active member of the Lutheran Redeemer Church in Vineland, NJ, serving in several different roles while a member.

He is predeceased by his wife, Ruth Carol Johnson and is survived by his son, Roy Johnson and wife, Debbie, in Yakima, WA, and daughter, Cathy Hughes and husband, Roger, of Princeton Junction, NJ; grandchildren, Ryan, Madison Michelle, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A military visitation will be held on Friday, June 28th at 2:00pm at the Keith & Keith Funeral Home at 902 W. Yakima Ave., Yakima, WA 98902.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Lee Johnson's name to: Homeward Pet Adoption Center, P.O. Box 2293, 13132 NE 177th Place, Woodinville, WA 98072 OR Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital Hospice, 302 10th Ave.,Yakima, WA 98902. Published in Ridgway Record on June 27, 2019