William Thomas "Tom" Wantuck, age 82, died on the morning of Sept. 5, 2019, at Elk Haven Nursing Home in St. Marys following a lengthy illness.
He was born on Oct. 3, 1936, in Wilcox, son of the late Thomas S. and Josephine Szajdeek Wantuck.
He married Barbara A. Benson on Sept. 1, 1962 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She died on Oct. 30, 2010.
He resided in Wilcox for the last 20 years. He had previously lived in Buffalo, New York, Clearwater, Florida, Kansas City and Honolulu, Hawaii.
He graduated from Wilcox High School in 1954. He attended Gannon University School of Engineering and received his Masters in Business from the University of South Florida.
He was very active with the Wilcox Library and the Historical Society.
He retired from Honeywell Corp. in Clearwater, Florida, where he worked on military avionics and space systems and the space station for NASA. He had also worked for Sperry Gyroscope Co. in Great Lakes, New York, where he developed, installed and maintained shipboard inertial systems and trained naval personnel. He had also worked in Hawaii at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and in Buffalo, New York, on helicopters and airplanes, and in Kansas City on photo map systems and topographical vertical maps.
He is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, John and Anthony Wantuck; sisters, Mary Benedict, Helen Gorske and Nellie Nitsche; and a step sister, Catherine Preshack.
Friends and family are invited to attend a funeral service for William Thomas Wantuck to be conducted at the Anthony Ferragine Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. There will be no visitation.
Officiated will be Fr. David Wilson, Pastor of Holy Rosary Church in Johnsonburg. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery and will be private.
Arrangements are under direction of the Anthony F Ferragine Funeral Home 401 Chestnut Street Johnsonburg, Pa
If desired, memorial contributions should be made to the Wilcox Library, 105 Clarion St., Wilcox, PA 15870 or to the Wilcox VFD, 84 Lawrence St., Wilcox, PA 15870.
Published in Ridgway Record on Sept. 6, 2019