|
|
|
HAYNES Ann Marie (née Molson) of Marlpool,
passed away peacefully
after a short illness on
5th June 2020, aged 72 years.
Beloved Mum and Nan.
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Ann
for D.L.R.A.A may sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire,
DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral
announcements page at
www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 26, 2020