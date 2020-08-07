Home

Ann Pilkington Notice
Pilkington Ann
Of Smalley Passed away peacefully at her
home, with her family by her side,
on 29th July 2020, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Rod. Much loved
mum of Stephanie and Caroline.
Loving nana of Amy, Samantha, Oliver and Edward. Dear sister to Sue.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Ann for the Salvation Army may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 7, 2020
