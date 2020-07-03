|
Elder Anndrea Of Heanor,
passed away at home on
19th June,
aged 77 years.
She was a fine and beautiful lady who has led a full and active life both personally and as part of the community; where she was a member of Inner Wheel, having raised considerable amounts for local and national charities and was President of the Heanor Club in 2016/2017.
She was very passionate about life, friendship and kindness.
She was married to her husband Ian for 51 years and they raised three sons Anthony, Justin and Michael and have two grandchildren Joshua and Georgina. She was admired by many as a model of how to deal with cancer;
she originally had cancer at the age of 39 years and had surgery.
Then managed a full recovery and active life until she was diagnosed with secondary cancer some 10 years ago and has been battling ever since against this killer disease and finally lost the battle. She remained positive to the end and we loved her dearly.
Her passing has left a huge void for both family and friends. Gillotts of Heanor are the funeral directors.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 3, 2020