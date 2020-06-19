|
TOONE Arthur Of Heanor.
Passed away peacefully on
7th June 2020, aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy. Much loved Dad to Clive and Philip. Dear Grandpa of Lee, Mark, Selina, Ashton, Alanna and Ami. Cherished Great Grandpa of Sharni, Jenson, Toby, Keegan & Kaitlyn. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Donations in memory of Arthur for Alzheimer's Society can be sent to Gillotts Funeral
Directors, 1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.
Tel: 01773 713921. Alternatively
please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 19, 2020