Audrey Robinson Notice
ROBINSON Audrey Of Marlpool.
Passed away on 2nd September 2020, aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Kenneth. Loving mum of Stephen, Dennis, David and Kay. Dear grandma to Emily and Alice.
Immediate family attendance at
funeral service only.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Audrey for Marlpool United Reformed Church may
be sent to (cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 18, 2020
