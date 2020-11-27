Home

POWERED BY

Services
Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
16 Chapel Street
Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL
0800 050 9647
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Yardley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Yardley

Notice Condolences

Audrey Yardley Notice
YARDLEY Audrey Of Ripley, passed away in
St. Oswald's Hospital, Ashbourne on the 14th November 2020
aged 89 years.
Loving wife to Vernon (deceased), Mother to Russell and Simon, Grandma to Tara, Cassie, Abigail, Bronwyn, Charlotte and Melissa.
Great Grandma to Esmee and Lily.
Service and cremation will be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park, Swanwick, on Wednesday,
2nd December 2020. Due to the limited mourner numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance will be by invitation only. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu which will be given via the family to the charitable trust for the benefit of the Okeover Ward at St. Oswalds Hospital, where Audrey was so well looked after. Cheques payable to Russell Yardley.
Further enquiries to:
Terry Daniel
Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley.
01773 749028
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -