YARDLEY Audrey Of Ripley, passed away in
St. Oswald's Hospital, Ashbourne on the 14th November 2020
aged 89 years.
Loving wife to Vernon (deceased), Mother to Russell and Simon, Grandma to Tara, Cassie, Abigail, Bronwyn, Charlotte and Melissa.
Great Grandma to Esmee and Lily.
Service and cremation will be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park, Swanwick, on Wednesday,
2nd December 2020. Due to the limited mourner numbers during the Covid-19 pandemic, attendance will be by invitation only. Family flowers only please but donations in lieu which will be given via the family to the charitable trust for the benefit of the Okeover Ward at St. Oswalds Hospital, where Audrey was so well looked after. Cheques payable to Russell Yardley.
Further enquiries to:
Terry Daniel
Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley.
01773 749028
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 27, 2020