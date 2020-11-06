|
|
|
Mills Barbara Joan Of Langley Mill
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side
on 24th October 2020
aged 80 years.
Dearly beloved wife of the late Peter. Much loved Mother of Kenneth, Graham and Jane. Mother in Law of Karen and David, also a loving Grandmother and Great Grandmother and much loved Sister.
The funeral service will be held at Markeaton Crematorium on Thursday 5th November at 13:20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare
Holbrook Street, Heanor,
Derbyshire. DE75 7AY
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 6, 2020