HALLAM Barry
(of Codnor) Passed away peacefully at home on 18th May, 2020, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved Dad, Grandad
and Great Grandad.
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Barry for D.L.R.A.A
may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor,
Derbyshire, DE75 7QD.
Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the
funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 5, 2020