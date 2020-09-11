|
Sweet Barry William Of Brinsley, passed away at home with his wife by his side on 4th August 2020,
aged 77 years.
Barry sadly leaves his loving Wife Patricia Sweet, loving Son Craig Sweet, loving Daughters Vicky Sweet
and Donna Sweet, Grandchildren,
Holly, Rosie, William & Jack.
Barry will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Churchyard, Greasley for
a Graveside Service on
Tuesday 15th September at 10.00am.
The family have asked for family flowers only please.
For further enquiries please contact
The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Sept. 11, 2020