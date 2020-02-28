|
|
|
Holdstock Brenda (Mrs) Of Langley Mill, Notts.
Passed away at the
Royal Derby Hospital on
9th February 2020, aged 71 years.
The family Michael Holdstock
(beloved husband), David, Stephen and Jon Holdstock (sons). Derek and Irene Holdstock (brother-in-law).
Cheryl and Karen nieces and Shannon
(grandaughter) will miss her dearly.
The funeral service will be held at Markeaton Crematorium
on Monday 2nd March at 10.20 am
(Round Chapel).
Donations will be taken as
a retiring collection in lieu of
The British Heart Foundation.
Further enquiries to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Holbrook Street, Heanor, Derbys,
DE75 7Y. Tel: 01773 713089.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 28, 2020