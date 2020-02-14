Home

Brenda Meakin Notice
MEAKIN Brenda
(née Western)
of Heanor Passed away unexpectedly on
28th January 2020, aged 79 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Archie, much loved mum, mother in law, mamma and great gran.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium,
Swanwick on Wednesday 19th February at 2.00pm. Immediate family flowers only please, donations in memory of Brenda for
Alport Syndrome may be given by retiring collection after the service (cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a Abbott Street,
Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD
Tel: 01773 713921
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 14, 2020
