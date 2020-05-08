|
|
|
Patton Brian The local traffic warden
of Ripley, passed away peacefully after a long illness at his home in Ripley
on 2nd May 2020 aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of Beryl,
much loved dad of Christine,
Dawn and Neil, Angela and Neil
and the late Kathleen.
Also, a treasured grandad
and great grandad.
A private service will be held at
Amber Valley Memorial Park
& Crematorium.
Further enquiries to
Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 8, 2020