KEMP Christopher John of Heanor (formerly of Codnor)
passed away on 9th March, 2020,
aged 64 years.
Beloved son of the
late Jack and Madge.
Dearly loved brother of Fiona
and brother in law Mark.
Cherished uncle of Josh and Phoebe.
If you wish to attend the funeral,
in view of the changing situation
regarding public gatherings, please
contact Gillotts Funeral Directors.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Chris for Cancer Research UK & British Heart Foundation can be made online at www.gillotts.co.uk/christopherkemp or may be sent directly to
(cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account)
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 27, 2020