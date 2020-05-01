Home

Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
16 Chapel Street
Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL
0800 050 9647
Dawes Clive Of Crich passed away suddenly on April 21, 2020 aged 70 years.
Beloved husband of Gill,
much loved father of Stephen and Gareth. Sorely missed by brothers, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, niece, daughter in law, extended family circle and many friends.
Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, unfortunately only immediate family can attend the service at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick, on Thursday, 7th May 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
A celebration of Clive's life will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be given for Heart Research UK.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 1, 2020
