Brooks David Norman Of Ripley and Marehay
very sadly passed away on Monday, 3rd August 2020.
Loving husband of Joy Brooks,
adored father of Angela and Mandy, father in law of John and Mick,
dearly loved grandfather of Charlotte, Kyle, Kieran and Danielle and great grandfather of Jaya, Ayda and Evan.
Service will be held at
Waingroves Methodist Chapel
followed by burial in Ripley Cemetery on Thursday, 13th August 2020.
Due to current number restrictions, the service is by invitation only.
Any donations are to be given for Alzheimer's Society with respect
to his loving wife Joy's illness.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service,
Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Aug. 14, 2020
