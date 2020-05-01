|
LONGDON Dennis William Formerly of Heanor.
Passed away on 18th April 2020, aged 87 years.
In loving memory of a dear husband of the late Gillian and great father to Lynn, Paul and the late Christina and a
great friend to many.
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Dennis for Rainbows may sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 1, 2020