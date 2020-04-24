|
BAKER Derek Winston Of Heanor
Passed away on 9th April 2020,
aged 89 years.
He was much loved and will be
sadly missed by all his family
and everyone who knew him.
Immediate family attendance
at funeral service only.
Family flowers only please, donations
in memory of Derek for Age UK may
be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire,
DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the
funeral announcements page
at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Apr. 24, 2020