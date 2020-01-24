|
Hawley Derek Of Swanwick, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 15th January 2020 at the Nightingale Macmillan Unit at the Royal Derby Hospital, aged 82 years. Beloved husband to Dorothy and
loving stepfather to Kathryn.
Funeral service to take place at
Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick, on Friday, 14th February 2020
at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu will be shared between The Nightingale Macmillan Unit at Royal Derby Hospital and
The British Heart Foundation.
Any enquiries to
Trafford Lowe Funeral Services,
166 Somercotes Hill, Somercotes, Alfreton, Derbyshire, DE55 4HU.
Tel. No. 01773 602 593
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Jan. 24, 2020