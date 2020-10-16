|
WHITE Derrick William
of Loscoe Passed away peacefully at Royal Derby Hospital on 27/9/2020, aged 88 years.
Beloved husband
of the late Joyce White.
Loving father to Terrie,
grandfather to Adam and
brother to Edith, Jean and Brian.
He will be missed greatly by
all who knew and loved him.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu to benefit British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 5 Nottingham Road, Ripley, Derbyshire, DE5 3DJ.
Telephone : 01773 570136
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Oct. 16, 2020