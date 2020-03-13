|
|
|
WILLIAMS Desiree Irene
"Des" Passed away peacefully on Tuesday
3rd March 2020, at Upton Grange
Residential Care Home Macclesfield,
Desiree aged 97 years, of Ripley.
The dearly loved Wife of the late
Bill Williams, a much loved Mother
of Lynne, Karen, Anne and the late
Geoffrey and a loved Grandma
and Great-Grandma.
Des will be sadly missed
and most fondly remembered
by all her loving family and friends.
The Funeral Service and Committal will
take place at Amber Valley Memorial
Park and Crematorium, Swanwick
on Monday, 16th March at 4.00 pm.
Family flowers only by request, but
if desired donations may be sent
for the British Heart Foundation,
Vascular Dementia.
All enquiries to:
Andrew Smith Funeral Services
Park Green House, 82 Sunderland Street, Macclesfield, Cheshire,
SK11 6HN. Telephone: 01625 433853
www.andrewsmithfuneralservices.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 13, 2020