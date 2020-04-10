|
|
|
Strange Donald Henry Passed away at
The Meadows Nursing Home
on Tuesday 31st March 2020,
aged 88.
Son of the late Elsie and
Professional Footballer Alf Strange.
Father of Dawn and Denise,
Father in law of Andrew.
Grandad to Thomas, Rebecca and Hannah, Great Grandad to
Harley, Evie, Oliver and Poppy.
Anyone wishing to covey condolences
to the family or make a donation
please call 07812540612.
A private family burial will be held
and a wake is to be planned at an
appropriate time in the future.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Apr. 10, 2020