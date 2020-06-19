|
Mrs Doreen Bridges Somercotes Mrs Doreen Bridges of
Douglas Road, Somercotes, Derbyshire has passed away on 7th May 2020 at Millington Springs Nursing Home,
aged 85 years. Doreen was born in
Ripley and has been a local
resident for over 35 years.
Doreen worked as a machinist but retired at 50 due to ill health.
Her hobbies included going on cruises, listening to music, visiting daughter Julie for lunch, shopping, going to
Stepping Stones and the
Blind Social & dancing.
She leaves behind her daughter Julie Fenn and son-in-law Eric, her grandchildren and great- grandchildren Kayleigh Linworth, Mark Fenn, Hollie Bridge, Michael Linworth, Noah Fenn, Luke Linworth
and Tristan Linworth.
Cremation service was held at
Derby and was officiated
by Francis Wainaina.
Funeral Directors: Co-op Funeral Directors, Kirkby In Ashfield.
Mourners were daughter Mrs J. Fenn, son-in-law Mr E. Fenn, Grandaughter Mrs K. Linworth, grandsons Mr M. Fenn, Mr M. Linworth, grandaughter Miss H. Bridge, great-grandsons, Master N. Fenn, Master L. Linworth, Master T. Linworth, Mr N. Bridges, Mrs T. Banford, Miss S. Banford, Mrs S. Leatherland, Mrs E. Cheeseman,
Mrs R. Harris.
Floral tributes were from Mrs J. Fenn, Mr E. Fenn, Mrs K. Linworth, Mr M. Linworth, Mr M. Fenn, Miss H. Bridge, Mark Fenn, Mrs E. Cheeseman, Mrs T and Miss S. Banford and donations were given by Mr N. Bridges and R. Harris.
Thank you to Millington Springs Care Home for the care they gave to Doreen.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 19, 2020