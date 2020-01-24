Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen Hardy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Hardy

Notice Condolences

Doreen Hardy Notice
Hardy Doreen Passed away peacefully at her home in Ripley on
13th January 2020,
aged 85 years.
Much loved mum, grandmother and great grandmother.
Service to be held on
Monday, 27th January at 11:45 a.m. at Wood Street Methodist Chapel followed by burial in Ripley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be given for Parkinson's UK.
Further enquiries to
Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -