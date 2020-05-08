Home

POWERED BY

Services
Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
16 Chapel Street
Ripley, Derbyshire DE5 3DL
0800 050 9647
Service
Private
Amber Valley Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Bamford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Bamford

Notice Condolences

Edna Bamford Notice
Bamford Edna Of Ripley, passed
away peacefully on
22nd April 2020,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sid, much
loved mum of Trevor, Julie and the
late Alan, loved mother in law of Fay
and Russell and a dear mama of
Luke, Jessica and Ellie.
A private cremation will be held on Tuesday, 12th May 2020 at Amber Valley Memorial Park, Swanwick.
Donations may be given for
Ripley Hospital League of Friends.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Archway Funeral Service (Ripley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -