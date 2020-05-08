|
Bamford Edna Of Ripley, passed
away peacefully on
22nd April 2020,
aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late Sid, much
loved mum of Trevor, Julie and the
late Alan, loved mother in law of Fay
and Russell and a dear mama of
Luke, Jessica and Ellie.
A private cremation will be held on Tuesday, 12th May 2020 at Amber Valley Memorial Park, Swanwick.
Donations may be given for
Ripley Hospital League of Friends.
Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley. Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 8, 2020