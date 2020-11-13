Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Jackson

Notice Condolences

Emma Jackson Notice
Jackson Emma Louise Of Codnor, Derbyshire passed away at home on 17th October 2020, aged 42 years.
Leaving behind her beloved Mum, sister Katie, partner Will and many friends and family. She will be missed dearly.
Due to the current situation funeral is by invitation only, however the family invite anyone wishing to pay their final respects and see Emma on her final journey to gather on the street of Holborn View, Codnor at 1.30pm Monday 16th November.
Floral tributes may be sent to Gillotts at Heanor.
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -