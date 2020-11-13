|
|
|
Jackson Emma Louise Of Codnor, Derbyshire passed away at home on 17th October 2020, aged 42 years.
Leaving behind her beloved Mum, sister Katie, partner Will and many friends and family. She will be missed dearly.
Due to the current situation funeral is by invitation only, however the family invite anyone wishing to pay their final respects and see Emma on her final journey to gather on the street of Holborn View, Codnor at 1.30pm Monday 16th November.
Floral tributes may be sent to Gillotts at Heanor.
A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Nov. 13, 2020