Green George Leslie
(Les) Of Kilburn.
Passed away, Wednesday
8th January 2020 at the
Royal Derby Hospital, aged 90.
Beloved father & father-in-law to Lesley
& Tony, Julia & Chris, Sandra & Dave.
Grandad to Tracy & Tony, Anthony,
Rebecca & Lee, Andrew & Debbie,
Daniel & Gabby, Luke, Daniel &
Gemma, Tim & Orlaith.
Great grandad to Ben & Jack, Holly
& Poppy, Harry & Ruby, Alex & Molly.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 13th February, at 10:30am
at St Clements Church, Horsley
followed by a short service at
Markeaton Crematorium in the
round chapel at 11:40am.
Family flowers only.
All donations to the Breast Care Unit
at the Royal Derby Hospital.
Further enquiries to Cooperative Funeralcare, 5 Nottingham Road Ripley,
01773 570136
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 7, 2020