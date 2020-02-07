Home

More Obituaries for George Green
George Green

George Green

Notice

George Green Notice
Green George Leslie
(Les) Of Kilburn.
Passed away, Wednesday
8th January 2020 at the
Royal Derby Hospital, aged 90.
Beloved father & father-in-law to Lesley
& Tony, Julia & Chris, Sandra & Dave.
Grandad to Tracy & Tony, Anthony,
Rebecca & Lee, Andrew & Debbie,
Daniel & Gabby, Luke, Daniel &
Gemma, Tim & Orlaith.
Great grandad to Ben & Jack, Holly
& Poppy, Harry & Ruby, Alex & Molly.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 13th February, at 10:30am
at St Clements Church, Horsley
followed by a short service at
Markeaton Crematorium in the
round chapel at 11:40am.
Family flowers only.
All donations to the Breast Care Unit
at the Royal Derby Hospital.
Further enquiries to Cooperative Funeralcare, 5 Nottingham Road Ripley,
01773 570136
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Feb. 7, 2020
