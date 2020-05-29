Home

Wahid Gillian Formerly Parry of Ripley and Swanwick, passed away peacefully on 16th May 2020 aged 74 years. Much loved mum of Phil, loved mother in law of Liz, dear nana of Max, Oliver and Toby, dear sister of Judy and a beloved aunt.
A graveside service will be held at Ripley Cemetery on Monday, 1st June. Donations may be given for the Alzheimer's Society. Further enquiries to Terry Daniel, Archway Funeral Service, Chapel Street, Ripley.
Tel. 01773 749028.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 29, 2020
