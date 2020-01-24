|
|
|
Bailey Gordon
Swanwick
Mr Gordon Bailey, of Swanwick passed away suddenly
at Derby Royal Hospital,
on Monday 23rd December, aged 86.
Born at Swanwick and a lifelong resident, Gordon worked as a brick layer for George Shipman and Son
until retirement.
His interests were playing Bingo, having a flutter on the horses,
holidays in Skegness and spending
time with his family.
Gordon leaves his wife of 61 years Sheila, daughter Karen and son in law Steve, son Michael and daughter in law Kerry, grandchildren Kane and his wife Emma, Harley and Tyler and
great-grandsons Coban and Kyas.
The funeral service takes place on Monday 27th January 2020,
at Swanwick Crematorium at 2pm. Family flowers only, but donations in lieu to the Derbyshire Air Ambulance.
Refreshments afterwards at
Wood Street Methodist Chapel,
Ripley, DE5 3DD,
where everyone will be made welcome.
Funeral directors:
Wilkinson Bros, 10 Church Hill, Blackwall, Alfreton, DE55 5HN.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Jan. 24, 2020