Stevens Gordon Gordon passed away peacefully on the
8th May 2020 aged 77 years.
He was a beloved husband
of the late Karen,
much loved brother of Ronald,
June, Colin, Eva, Gill and
the late Audrey and Tommy.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place on Monday 1st June at Markeaton Crematorium (Main Chapel) at 1.45pm.
Family flowers only ,
however donations in Gordon's memory may be sent to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to
Co-Operative Funeralcare,
Normanton Road, 01332 344070.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on May 29, 2020