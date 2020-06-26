Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Dunfermline
23 Dewar Street
Dunfermline, Fife KY12 8AD
01383 723556
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 3, 2020
11:00
Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium
Swanwick
Harold Baugh Notice
BAUGH Harold
INST.MECH.ENG Passed away peacefully at the
Whitworth Hospital, Matlock on
Wednesday 17th June 2020,
aged 90 years.
A much loved Husband of the late Bessie and Father to Alan and Carole.
A dearly loved Grandad to Paul and Louise and Great-Grandad to
Charlie and Freddie.
The funeral service will be held at
Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick on
Friday 3rd July 2020 at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
All other enquires to:
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
5 Nottingham Road, Ripley.
DE5 3DJ. Tel: 01773 570136
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on June 26, 2020
