Armes Iris Doreen Passed away peacefully on the 28th March 2020
at Ashfield Care Home,
aged 92 years.
She will be missed by
all her family and friends.
The family would like to thank
all the staff at Ashfields for the kindness shown to Iris.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The Co-operative Funeralcare Holbrook Street, Heanor. DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089
and proceeds will be shared
between Ashfields Care Home and
the Myesthenia Gravis Association
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Apr. 10, 2020