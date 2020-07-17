|
HARDWICK Janet Passed away peacefully on
Monday 6th July 2020, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Les,
loving Mum to Lynnette, doting Grandma to Garry and
Great Grandma to Alexander.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service for Janet will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on Tuesday 21st July at 10am. Family flowers only, however, donations may be given to the family to benefit COPD and The Haemophilia Society. All enquiries:
A Storer and Sons
173 Nottingham Road
Somercotes
Alfreton
DE55 4JG
Tel: 01773 602942
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 17, 2020