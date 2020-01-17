Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Lomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lomas

Notice Condolences

Janet Lomas Notice
Lomas Janet (Jan) Passed away 24th December 2019, aged 65 years.
A loving and devoted mum to Victoria.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral service is to be held at
St. Mary's Church, Greasley on Saturday 18th January at 10.00 am followed by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in memory of Janet may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484
(cheques payable to Gillotts Funeral Directors, donations Account Please).
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -