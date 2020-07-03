|
|
|
Richardson Jean Of Ripley, Derbyshire.
Passed away peacefully at the
Royal Derby Hospital on
12th June 2020, aged 95 years.
Much loved Mother of John and
Widow of William.
Many older residents will remember Jean Richardson's dress shop on Grosvenor Road, Ripley and her time working with Bill at Faulkners
Motor Garage on Chapel Street.
The Funeral Service will be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on Tuesday
14th July 2020 at 1pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations welcome at
the service for AGE UK.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
5 Nottingham Road, Ripley. Derbyshire DE5 3DJ. Tel: 01773 570136
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on July 3, 2020