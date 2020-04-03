Home

Bardill Joan Passed away on
21st March 2020 at The Laurels Nursing Home, Spondon, aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leonard,
loving mum of David and Michael,
a dearly loved mother in law,
granny and great-granny.
A private funeral service will be held for Joan at this difficult time.
This will be followed by a celebration of her life at a later date to be confirmed. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Joan please send it to the Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to
The Co-operative Funeral Care, Spondon Tel: 01332 664976.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Apr. 3, 2020
