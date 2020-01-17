Home

WILLIAMS Joan Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 30th December 2019,
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Dennis,
loving mum to Andrew and Andrea
and a much loved grandma and mamma. She will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
A funeral service for Joan will take place at Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on Tuesday 28th January at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations may be given at the service,
cheques made payable to
Crich Glebe Field Trust Ltd.
All enquiries: A Storer and Sons
173 Nottingham Road
Somercotes
Alfreton
DE55 4JG
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Jan. 17, 2020
