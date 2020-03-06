|
PRINCE John
of Heanor Passed away peacefully at home
on 21st February 2020, aged 72 years.
Beloved husband of Karen.
Dearly loved dad to Nathan and
daughter in law Krista.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Markeaton Crematorium on Thursday 12th March at 12noon.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of John for
British Heart Foundation may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
1a, Abbott Street, Heanor, Derbyshire, DE75 7QD. Tel: 01773 713921.
Alternatively please go to the funeral announcements page at www.gillotts.co.uk
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Mar. 6, 2020