Wensley John John died peacefully
aged 72 years on 20 March
at the Derby Royal Hospital
after a short illness.
John was a proud Welshman from Barry Island who loved rugby
both as a supporter and player.
He moved to England when he was
just 21 to further his career in London, subsequently moving to Derbyshire
to establish the business known
as Cullum Detuners in Heanor.
He lived in Crich initially, and when
his wife, Gaye, opened her
beauty salon (Notions) they lived
above the premises for a while.
They finally moved to Wilmot Street,
where Gaye died following a
long illness in 2004.
Among John's many achievements
was past President of the Rotary Club of Heanor on two occasions.
He was a very active member:
he had the build to be Santa at Christmas and raised funds for
many local charities. He was a well known figure in Heanor with a hearty smile and was willing to help anyone.
In addition, John's individual charity fundraising included a parachute jump at Langar Airport, Nottingham, traversing the river Trent at Nottingham by zip wire and a sponsored swim in the sea at Scarborough, all of which were
to benefit his favourite charity
Marie Curie.
After leaving Cullum's John was a partner in a company called Webcare, who were involved in industrial and commercial building and engineering for 30 years.
He finally returned to Cullum in recent times, and took retirement in May 2019.
John remarried in 2015 and lived his final years with his wife Jane in Hemington, finding himself with
a new step family.
He will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Due to the current restrictions
it will be a private funeral.
Donations instead to Marie Curie.
Published in Ripley & Heanor News on Apr. 17, 2020